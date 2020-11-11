Seed testing lab to be set up in Khammam

The District Collector RV Karnan inspected the development works under development in Khammam Municipal Corporation limits on Tuesday.

By | Published: 12:27 am

Khammam: The district administration is gearing up for the inauguration of civic and agriculture infrastructural facilities in the district.

The District Collector RV Karnan inspected the development works under development in Khammam Municipal Corporation limits on Tuesday. He also visited Rythu Vedika works at Raghunadhapalem that was being constructed by Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar.

The Collector inspected fencing works of NSP Canal, central lighting works, greenery, walking track works. He directed the officials to speed up the canal wall painting works on the NSP canal.

Karnan told the officers to make arrangements for the inauguration of Seed Testing Lab along with Rythu Vedika at Raghunadhapalem and to execute tank bund development works at Khanapuram Ooracheruv on war footing basis.

Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, State Seeds Corporation Chairman K Koteswara Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samithi coordinator N Venkateswara Rao and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .