Sehwag knew Natarajan had the talent to play for India

Published: 2:53 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag recalled how he was criticised when the first selected T Natarajan to play in IPL for the Kings XI Punjab.

Sehwag, who was the head of cricket operations for the Kings XI in 2017, included the southpaw in the playing XI. “I was very happy because when I had picked Natarajan in the IPL for the Kings XI Punjab, everyone was asking questions that this player has come who has not even played domestic cricket and came after playing just the TNPL league, so how he was picked at such a huge price,” Sehwag said.

“I was not bothered about the money but there is talent. We had a few Tamil Nadu players in our team at the time who told me that he is a very good player who bowls very well in the slog overs and delivers a perfect yorker,” he added. However, he said he was a bit surprised to see the bowler’s ODI debut first before T20s, which is his forte. “So I was very excited to see that he was getting an opportunity although I was thinking that he would be given a chance in the T20Is but it was a surprise for me that he played in the ODIs. But whatever happened was good. All the best to T Natarajan.”

