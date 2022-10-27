India-COMESA trade conference held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The first India- Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) trade conference is being held in Hyderabad.

It aims to build partnerships between nations and communities through mutually beneficial trade relations. The event was attended by the various diplomats, industrialists and businessmen from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Ambassador of Ethiopia Dr Tizita Mulugeta, Ambassador of Republic of Sudan Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain, High Commissioner of Malawi Leonard Senza Mengezi, Ambassador of India in Zimbabwe Vijay Khanduja and others spoke. IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, RESI Director General Ajay Misra attended the event.

“As the trade office bridge between India and COMESA countries, I will explore strategic opportunities between the two regions. Soon our businessmen delegation will visit the COMESA region to explore opportunities in the agriculture and mining sectors,” said AVN Reddy, Chairman of India-COMESA Trade Council.

“Our goal is to build bilateral relations between India and African countries. Our delegations that visited India a few months back saw tremendous interest from the Indian side. A delegation from Telangana will go in February next year,” said Dr Asif Iqbal, Chairman Of India Africa Trade Council.

The Indian delegation will explore opportunities in contractual farming, poultry industry, meat processing, gold trade and agricultural collaborations, a release said.