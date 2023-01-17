Seminar on Recent Developments in Organic Synthesis at NIT-Warangal on Jan 19

A one-day seminar on “Recent Developments in Organic Synthesis” is going to be organized on the occasion of centenary birth celebrations of late Prof Srinivas Rajagopal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

File Photo

Warangal: A one-day seminar on “Recent Developments in Organic Synthesis” is going to be organized on the occasion of centenary birth celebrations of late Prof Srinivas Rajagopal by the Department of Chemistry, NIT Warangal, in association with the family members of Prof Rajagopal on January 19.

Prof Rajagopal was the founding Head of the Department of Chemistry, National Institute of Technology (NIT), formerly known as Regional Engineering College (REC). NITW Director Prof NV Ramana Rao will be chief guest, while Prof S Sadagopan, former Director, IIIT, Bangalore, will be the Guest of Honor. Senior Professors Prof K Laxma Reddy and Prof V Rajeswar Rao will be overviewing the arrangements of the function.