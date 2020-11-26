Senior AIMIM leader joins TRS

In all, 50 persons joined the TRS during a public meeting held as part of the election campaign.

Hyderabad: Mohd Hyder, a senior AIMIM leader from Bowenpally, joined TRS on Thursday in the presence of Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) Chairman Syed Akbar Hussain. Hyder had joined the TRS after getting attracted to its welfare programmes and people-friendly policies, said Akbar Hussain. Also, senior BJP leader Kanaka Raju of Bowenpally joined the TRS.

In all, 50 persons joined the TRS during a public meeting held as part of the election campaign. “The people have come on their own and joined the party after realising about welfare activities especially the people-centric manifesto released by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said.

