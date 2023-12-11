Senior DRDL scientist conferred with INAE fellowship

The fellowship was awarded by Prof Indranil Manna, president, INAE to Dr Joshi on Monday in INAE annual convention 2023 held at Bhubaneswar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:41 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Honour for DRDL Hyderabad project director Dr Joshi.

Hyderabad: Senior scientist and Programme Director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, Dr Jaiteerth R. Joshi has been conferred with the fellowship of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), one of the top apex bodies of engineering and technology in the country, for his contributions in developing innovative technologies to improve production, quality and cost effectiveness of missile systems and creation of enormous business potential for MSME sector, Dr. G. Madhusudhan Reddy, Chairman, INAE Hyderabad Chapter, said.

The fellowship was awarded by Prof. Indranil Manna, president, INAE to Dr Joshi on Monday in INAE annual convention 2023 held at Bhubaneswar.

Also Read Hyderabad DRDL contract employee held for sharing info with suspected ISI woman handler

As a Member Secretary, Dr Joshi played a key role in the formulation of the “National Material Policy” in ensuring sustainable strategic material supply for the country’s security and economic growth. He has vast experience in planning and implementing science at the national level through collaborative research involving academia, industry and R&D labs, according to a statement. In recognition of his outstanding contributions towards the development of missile systems for the country, he has been conferred with several awards and honours from various organizations and professional bodies.