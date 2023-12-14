Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal denies central govt deputation reports

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:48 AM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal has refuted reports circulating in certain media outlets that she is being deputed to the central government.

Taking to social media platform X, Sabharwal called these claims “totally false and baseless.”

“I see some news channels have reported a fake news that I am going for central deputation, which is widely circulated,” she wrote.

“It is totally false and baseless. As an IAS officer of Telangana cadre, I will continue to serve and execute whatever responsibility the Government of Telangana deems fit for me,” she added.

