Senior Maoist couple arrested in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari briefs details of the arrests to pressmen in Ramagundam on Saturday

Mancherial: A senior Maoist couple was arrested at Indaram village in Jaipur mandal on Saturday. Fake Aadhar cards, bank account books, an ATM card, two mobile phones and cash of Rs 1.57 lakh apart from documents relating to Maoist meetings were allegedly seized from them.

Ramagundam Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari said Donga Gangadhar Rao (80) alias Narsanna alias Bakkanna alias Vengo Dada and his wife Bhavani (60) alias Sujata alias Shayamala alias Laxmi, both from Delta Gannavaram mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district were apprehended by a special team, following a tip. Gangadhara Rao was a member of the technical wing of the CPI (Maoist) Dandakarnya Special Zonal Committee.

An accused sympathizer, Chippakurthi Srinivas from Penchikalpet mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, was still at large, the Commissioiner said. The couple were allegedly involved in Maoist activities in Telangana, Chattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand with the help of Srinivas, as per instructions of central committee member Chandranna, she said, adding that Gangadhara Rao was a manufacturer of weapons, while Bhavani was in Indaram to strengthen the outfit, raise funds and so on.

The couple, who allegedly created fake Aadhar cards and constructed a small house in Indaram a few months back, had occasionally participated in meetings of the party in Sironcha of Maharashtra, the police said.

Rao joined the party in 1980 and the couple has a daughter. A search was launched to nab Srinivas.