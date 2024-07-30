Senior medical faculty criticise Telangana health dept for ignoring in general transfers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 06:10 PM

Hyderabad: Senior faculty of state-run medical colleges posted in peripheral regions of Telangana State continue to protest for being ignored in the recently held general transfers in the health department.

While a majority of senior faculty from teaching hospitals in Hyderabad, including Superintendents who were discharging their duties for a long time in the State’s Capital have been transferred to the districts, the senior faculty from peripheral medical colleges, however, did not get an opportunity to take part in the counselling process of general transfers.

“The health department is ignoring decades of experience gained by Professors and Assistant Professors in peripheral medical colleges by not posting them in teaching hospitals like OGH and Gandhi Hospital. Instead, now we have learnt that the health department is planning to fill vacant posts in OGH and Gandhi Hospital on contract basis. Could there be a more dire situation,” faculty members of Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) said.

A large number of senior doctors in peripheral State-run medical colleges, who have worked for 5 to 10 years in districts, are willing and ready for transfers. “However, authorities are not considering their experience at all. How can the health department fill posts in prestigious teaching hospitals like OGH and Gandhi Hospital on contract basis?,” faculty from peripheral medical colleges questioned.

The senior faculty from district medical colleges made an appeal to the health department to consider doctors from districts for the vacant posts in teaching hospitals in Hyderabad.