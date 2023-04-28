TSPSC Paper Leak Case: High Court refuses to transfer case to CBI

The Telangana High Court on Friday said that it could not intervene to transfer the investigation at this point while expressing its general contentment on the progress of investigation by the SIT.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:21 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday refused to transfer the TSPSC exam paper leak case to the CBI while expressing satisfaction over the SIT investigation.

The court has also Adjourned the hearing to June 5.

The High Court also was disinclined to issue orders to transfer the case to CBI from the SIT in a response to the petition filed by NSUI Telangana president Balmuri Venkat which sought the transfer of the case to CBI.

During the hearing, the High Court wanted to know when the SIT was going to complete its probe into the case. In response to this, the Advocate General Prasad informed that they are waiting for the Central Forensic Laboratory report.

Initially, the High Court was of the opinion that the SIT probe was going on at a slow pace but it expressed satisfaction with advocate general and SIT ACP Narsinga Rao’s explanations on the investigation progress.

The High Court also asked the advocate general series of questions on this occasion.

The High Court sought to know when the probe into the case would be finished and also if any outsourced staff of the commission was called for questioning so far.

The High Court also wanted to know what was the role of accused no. 16 Prashanth in the case and if those who purchased the question papers from Renuka’s husband Dakya Naik in turn sold them to any others.