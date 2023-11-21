| Senior Photographer From The Hindu Injured In Attack By Another Journalist At Neredmet

Senior photographer from The Hindu injured in attack by another journalist at Neredmet

During the event, an argument reportedly broke out between Gopal and Mahesh, a reporter from Neredmet, over a spot to cover the union Minister’s speech.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: Senior photographer of The Hindu, suffered injuries after being attacked allegedly by another scribe of a vernacular news channel at Neredmet on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Nagara Gopal, the photographer was on his official assignment to cover union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s election campaign which was organised at Vayupuri Recreation Club in Neredmet in the afternoon.

During the event, an argument reportedly broke out between Gopal and Mahesh, a reporter from Neredmet, over a spot to cover the union Minister’s speech.

“The duo had an exchange of words and other media persons present there intervened and pacified them,” said a police official.

After conclusion of the programme, Mahesh grabbed a stick from nearby place and attacked Gopal on his head, resulting in grievous injuries. He fell on the ground and was helped by locals and the attendees of the event.

He was first shifted to a nearby private hospital in A.S.Rao Nagar and then taken to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad. His condition was said to be stable.

Meanwhile, other photographers who were present at the spot staged a protest against the attack at the Neredmet police station and demanded strict punishment to the attacker. Neredmet police said based on complaint, necessary action will be taken against whosoever involved. Photo Journalist Unions from the city condemned the attack.