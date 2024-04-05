CM Revanth Reddy, former CM KCR extend condolences over demise of news reader Shanti Swaroop

The departed news reader was admitted to Yashoda hospital two days ago due to heart ailment and passed away while undergoing treatment on Friday.

5 April 2024

File photo of Shanti Swaroop

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences on the demise of first generation Telugu news reader on Doordarshan Shanti Swaroop in Hyderabad on Friday. As the first generation news reader, he said Shanti Swaroop became a household name for Telugu people.

Shanti Swaroop continued his stint as news reader from 1983 for nearly 3 decades till his retirement in 2011.

The Chief Minister remembered the services rendered by the news reader to the Telugu media. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of Shanti Swaroop. He said as the first generation news reader, Shanti Swaroop earned a special place in the hearts of Telugu people and left and indelible mark in Telugu media. He extended his condolences to the bereaved family members.