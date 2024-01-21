| Hyderabad Case Filed At Neredmet Station Over Alleged Hurting Of Hindu Sentiments

Hyderabad: Case filed at Neredmet station over alleged hurting of Hindu sentiments

The case was booked against persons who organised screening of a documentary "Raam ke Naam", at an institution in Neredmet.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 January 2024, 02:38 PM

Hyderabad: A case was filed against a group of persons for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindu community at Neredmet police station on Saturday.

The case was booked against persons who organised screening of a documentary “Raam ke Naam”, at an institution in Neredmet. The event was organised by “Hyderabad Cinephiles”, a local group.

A complaint was made by one person Ruthvik, who had gone to watch the movie on an invite extended by the organisers of the event.

In his complaint, Ruthvik mentioned that in the documentary, derogatory statements were made against Hindus and also the VHP organisation.

The police invoked Sections 290, 295A r/w 34 of IPC. Following the complaint made from the place of screening, the police arrived and stopped the event.

The movie is about the Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid issue.

Hyderabad police filed an FIR u/s 290, 295A, r/w 34 IPC against activists who organized a screening of "Ram Ke Naam" at Ciniphiles & Marley's Joint Bistro, Sainikpuri. The event was disrupted by a right-wing group, leading to intimidation & a concerning impact on democratic space pic.twitter.com/rFEU43ZkFG — S.Q.Masood | مسعود (@SQMasood) January 21, 2024