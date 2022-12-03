Series of events for children organised at Hyderabad’s KBR Park

A series of events including a Peacock Day celebration, and competitions for school children were organised at KBR Park

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:13 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: A series of events including a Peacock Day celebration, and competitions for school children were organised at Kasu Brahmanandha Reddy National Park (KBR) on Saturday. Students, staff and officials of the Telangana Forest Department participated in the programme.

Drawing, painting and other competitions were organised for the school children and a prize distribution programme was also held.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Lokesh Jaiswal, who was present as the chief guest, described KBR Park as a nature-environmental treasure for Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Chief Conservator Saidulu said 544 peacocks have been recorded in the park this year.

KBR Park, which has entered its 24th year, will celebrate its silver jubilee next year. Apart from sharing the beauty of nature to scores of visitors and walkers, this lung space is also an ecological priority for the city with diverse bio-diversity, said a press release issued by KBR Park.