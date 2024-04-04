Series of reactor blasts exposes lack of regular monitoring from Inspector of Factores

During the last two years, as many as 72 persons died in 40 industrial accidents across Sangaredy district. The mishaps have left 225 persons injured.

Sangareddy: A series of accidents in industries across the district that have been claiming industrial workers’ lives have exposed the safety measures in industries particularly in pharmaceutical and allied industries.

The death of four workers in a reactor blast at Covalent Laboratories, which occurred in March this year, located at Gundlamachanur is still fresh in the memory of the public, a similar reactor blast at SB Organics Limited located a few kilometers away from Covalent has claimed the lives of another six employees, leaving 30 others injured.

Six workers died in an industrial accident at Amar Labs Private Limited located at IDA Bollaram in October 2023. In another accident, three workers were burnt alive at Mylan Laboratories located at Gaddapotharam in Jinnaram mandal a year ago.

Most of these accidents occurred in Jinnaram, IDA Bollaram, Gaddapotharam, Pashamylaram, Patancheru and Hathnoora industrial areas. Life is becoming much more difficult for the people who were injured in these incidents since they could not work anymore in their lives.

The employees, who were at SB Organics Limited at the time of the mishap, has said that management is operating an old reactor, which was outdated.

The employees have said that the chemicals were dangerously leaking out of the reactor which caused the explosion. Former Minister T Harish Rao has said that the staff of the Inspector of Factories were not making regular visits to the industries to check the safety measures in the industries.

He said that the negligence of the Inspectors of Factories has resulted in several mishaps. Meanwhile, the management of industries that need to check the functioning of reactors regularly, are not monitoring the safety of the reactors.

It is not only claiming the lives of the workers, it is also causing massive losses to industries. CPM leader Jayaraju has said that the management of industries and the State government are not paying proper compensation to the deceased and victims in the industrial mishaps.

Jayaraju has said the industrial mishaps were pushing many families into crisis because they were losing their only breadwinners in the accidents.

Asking them to learn from the repeated mistakes, the leaders have demanded the government to order the Inspector of Factories to regularly inspect the industries to check the safety measures