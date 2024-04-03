Four dead, several injured in reactor blast in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 April 2024, 09:56 PM

Sangareddy: Four persons were killed in a reactor blast in a bulk drug manufacturing unit here on Wednesday. Over 25 persons were said to have been injured, with officials fearing that the death toll could go up.

The blast that ripped through SB Organics Limited at Chandapur village of Hathnoora mandal around 5 pm killed four employees including the firm director Ravi, on the spot, even as the fire triggered by the blast spread fast through the unit.

Sangareddy Collector Valluru Kranthi said about 50 employees were working in the factory at the time of the mishap, with at least 25 to 30 persons of them being injured in what could be one of the biggest industrial accidents in Sangareddy district in recent times.

The condition of eight to 10 persons was stated to be critical. With another reactor being operated very close to the reactor that exploded, Fire and Disaster Response Services personnel were working towards neutralising the second reactor before the fire, said to be chemical in nature, reached it.

The fire was brought under control by 8 pm. The Collector said the injured were shifted to the Government Hospital in Sangareddy. Some of the injured have been shifted to a private hospital as well.

DG of Fire Services Nagi Reddy and District Superintendent of Police Ch Rupesh apart from the Collector are supervising the rescue operation and making efforts to provide support to the victims.

Due to the high intensity of the blast, officials evacuated people living close to the industry to safer places. The Fire Services personnel also ensured that the fire did not spread to nearby factories.

Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha, former Minister T Harish Rao, Medak BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy and others expressed shock over the industrial mishap.

The worth of the property damaged was yet to be assessed. The Sangareddy police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the deadly explosion.