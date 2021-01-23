Serve poor patients with dedication: Pocharam to medical staff

TS Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy inspected Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) building at Banswada town n Saturday

Kamareddy: State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Saturday inspected the newly constructed Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) building at Banswada town and issued appointment letters to 24 employees.

On the occasion, Pocahram said that the government sanctioned seven MCH hospitals in the State and among them only works of the hospital in Banswada was completed and launched to extend medical care to people from Banswada, Jukkal, Yellareddy and Narayankhed areas. The Speaker informed that after the formation of Telangana State, development works worth Rs 300 crore were carried out in the Banswada Assembly constituency.

He further called upon the doctors and medical staff of the MCH hospitals to provide better health services to poor patients with dedication. The number of deliveries increased in the government hospitals due to the KCR kits and there was a drop in cesarean surgeries he said and appealed to medical staff to provide better services to the people.

