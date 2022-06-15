‘Set a goal and find the right path’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:28 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Hyderabad: ‘Namasthe Telangana Editor’ Tigulla Krishna Murthy has called upon job aspirants to draw inspiration from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao in setting a goal in life and finding the right path to achieve it.

Krishna Murthy said that no newspaper other than ‘Telangana Today’ and ‘Namasthe Telangana’ was giving material for competitive examinations in four pages every day, apart from giving eight pages ‘Nipuna’ once a week on Wednesday. He has called upon the aspirants to draw inspiration from V Sridhar, Buddhi Akhil, who cracked the Civil Services examination recently, to achieve success in the the State government recruitment tests.