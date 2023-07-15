Set up anti-ragging cells, DLSA secretary tells colleges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Kothagudem: Every college has to establish Anti-Ragging Monitoring Committee to prevent ragging on the college campus, suggested District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary G Bhanumathi. She addressed students at a legal awareness programme on ‘Prohibition of Ragging in Educational Institutions’ held at Dhanvantari Pharmacy College at Sujatha Nagar in the district on Saturday.

Bhanumathi said that the anti-ragging help line number should be displayed on the notice board of every college. Senior students and the college management should treat the new students with friendliness and instill confidence in them. Police should keep a special vigil to stop ragging in public places as well as college premises. The management of the concerned colleges should take special measures to prevent the practice of ragging.

CCTV cameras should be installed in the college premises and hostels. Strict action would be taken if ragging was committed by any student, the DLSA secretary warned while suggesting students aspire to climb the highest peaks and reach their goals. Kothagudem Bar Association president Ramesh Kumar Makkad, the college principal Dr. Ramakoteswara Rao, Kothagudem She Team SI P Ramadevi, Sujatha Nagar SI P Tirupathi Rao and others were present.