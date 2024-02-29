Set up Metro Railway Coach Factory, Bhatti tells BEML

Hyderabad: Assuring all support to Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) from the State government, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu asked the BEML management to set up a Metro railway coach factory in Telangana.

Necessary land, other resources and support would be provided by the State government to set up the factory, he said during a meeting with BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy’s team at the Secretariat here on Thursday. Shantanu Roy explained that his company works in the fields of metro rail coaches, defense and mines.

BEML has a regional office in Hyderabad and the company was keen on working with the State government as it was planning Metro expansion in Hyderabad, he said.

“We will hold a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to discuss BEML’s interests in Metro sector comprehensively” Bhatti Vikramarka said to BEML team.