Govt. to launch insurance scheme for SCCL employees soon: Bhatti

The Dy.CM along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao inaugurated a 10.5 megawatt solar plant set up by Singareni Collieries Company Limited during previous BRS regime at Ramavaram in Kothagudem town on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 08:45 PM

Kothagudem: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu informed that the State government was going to launch an accident insurance scheme of Rs 1 crore for 43, 000 regular workers working in SCCL on Monday.

The Dy.CM along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao inaugurated a 10.5 megawatt solar plant set up by Singareni Collieries Company Limited during previous BRS regime at Ramavaram in Kothagudem town on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering he further informed that as part of the implementation of the six guarantees announced by the Congress before the elections, on February 27 the government would implement free supply of household electricity up to 200 units and LPG cylinder for Rs. 500 at Chevella in Ranga Reddy district. In the month of March, consumers would not have to pay any electricity bills up to 200 units.

Vikramarka said that a notification for filling up 464 jobs was issued two days ago. The maximum age limit was increased to 40 years from 35 for compassionate appointments. The government would not allow coal blocks in the Singareni area go to private companies.

SCCL produced 67 million tonnes of coal last year and planned to produce 70 million tonnes of coal in the current financial year. Plans have been prepared to produce 90 to 100 million tonnes of coal and would not give up Naini, Tadicherla, Koyagudem, Rampuram coal blocks, the Dy. CM said.

He stated the developed countries were focusing on green energy. The Telangana government was working with dedication to meet the future challenges. Plans were being made for solar power generation in all the vacant sites in Singareni.

The government was making plans for large and medium irrigation projects and solar power generation on the main canal bunds. Focus was laid on setting up pumped storage power plants in SRSP Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam reservoirs.