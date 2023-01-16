Set up new Pay Revision Commission for employees, teachers: Bandi Sanjay

Bandi Sanjay wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, pointing out that the term of the first PRC would expire on June 30 and the new PRC should come into effect from July 1

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:52 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has demanded that the State government set up a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for employees and teachers besides ensuring that the preliminary report is submitted within three months of its working for speedy implementation of revised salaries.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, pointing out that the term of the first PRC would expire on June 30 and the new PRC should come into effect from July 1, but so far, the State government has not taken any measures in that direction.

“The government of that day came down after a 42-day general strike of employees and teachers for the formation of Telangana state. With the support of the BJP in the Parliament, the Telangana Bill was approved and Statehood was achieved. Government is not even giving employees the 4 DAs which are due,” he alleged.