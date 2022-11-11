Setback for BJP in Dubbak as mandal president joins TRS

Published Date - 12:01 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Siddipet: The Bharatiya Janata Party suffered a setback in Dubbak Constituency after the party’s Mandal President Arige Krishna joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Krishna, who was a close associate of Dubbak MLA M Raghunandan Rao, joined the TRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday morning.

Krishna, a resident of Boppapur village from where Raghunandan Rao hails, said the BJP MLA had done nothing for loyal party workers though they had worked so hard for his victory and said the party cadre were vexed with the behaviour of Raghunandan Rao.