Seven accused arrested in Bhilwara gangrape case: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Police have so far arrested seven accused in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder case of a minor girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, chief minister Ashok Gehlo said.

By PTI Updated On - 06:31 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Gehlot had earlier in the day told reporters that police have arrested four to five people accused on the night of August 4.

The incident pertains to the alleged gang rape and murder of a minor girl whose body parts were found in a coal furnace in Kotdi in Bhilwara.

Stating that Rajasthan is number one when it comes to acting against criminals, Gehlot claimed that attempts were being made by the BJP to defame the state by comparing it with what is happening in states like Manipur.

“Rajasthan is a peace-loving state. There is an effort to defame Rajasthan by comparing it with Manipur. Incidents are happening in every state. Don’t they see the incidents that happen in Madhya Pradesh? The son of a BJP MLA is involved in it. We need to collectively educate society about the rapes and atrocities,” Gehlot told reporters.

Had detailed discussion with CS, DGP and other senior officials regarding this matter yesterday, Gehlot posted on X in Hindi.

Gehlot said that Rajasthan is known to take prompt action against culprits and police will continue to act in an impartial maner. The state government will ensure that strict punishment will be given to the accused from the fast track court as soon as possible, the chief minister said.

Gehlot said that he has instructed the ADG Law and Order to monitor the situation in Bhilwara. Meanwhile, a senior police official today said that four arrests have been made in the case.

