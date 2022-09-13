| Seven Injured After Major Fire Breaks Out At Electric Bike Showroom In Secunderabad

Seven injured after major fire breaks out at electric bike showroom in Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:24 AM, Tue - 13 September 22

One woman dead while seven others were rescued when a major fire broke out in an electric bike showroom

Hyderabad: At least seven persons sustained severe burn injuries when a major fire broke out in an electric bike showroom at Secunderabad on Monday night. The fire rapidly spread to the hotel located above the electric bike showroom, police said.

Officials suspect a short circuit led to the fire. The vehicles in the parking area, showroom, and basement caught fire resulting in thick smoke. The hotel staff and guests noticed fire and smoke emanating and alerted the fire department.

Also Read Cricket betting racket busted, two held in Hyderabad

Firefighters rushed to the spot and with the help of a crane ladder, rescued seven guests, who were trapped in the multi-storeyed building. One woman, who suffered grievous burns was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. Seven others were shifted to two other hospitals in Secunderabad.

Three fire engines reached the spot and doused the fire. The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be estimated.