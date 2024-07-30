Seven-year-old boy drowns in Sitarama canal in Kothagudem

Published Date - 30 July 2024

Kothagudem: A seven-year-old student drowned in the Sitarama project canal at Arlapenta village of Dammapet mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The student, Tolem Varun, who was studying in the second grade in Government Primary School in the village, was dropped off at school in the morning by his parents. After some time, Varun went to the nearby Sitarama canal along with another student and got down to play in the water and drowned.

After getting the information, the students’ parents and villagers rushed to the spot, searched for the student in the canal and brought him out, but he was dead.

The family members locked the school and staged a dharna on the road alleging that the student died due to the negligence of teachers in the school.