Several Congress leaders from Sangareddy join BRS

Several Congress leaders from Sangareddy joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Congress MPTC Gourireddy Santosha is being welcomed into party fold by Harish Rao in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Several Congress leaders from Sangareddy Assembly Constituency joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Thogarpally MPTC Gourireddy Santosha, her husband Santosh Reddy, School Management Committee Chairman Manikyam, Congress village president Ashok along with 100 congress workers were welcomed into the BRS by Harish Rao.

Accompanied by the BRS Sangareddy District President and Handloom Corporation Chairman Chintha Prabhakar, the Congress workers met Rao in Siddipet.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao termed the Congress Party as a sinking ship. Saying that the BRS government had put the Sangareddy Assembly Constituency on a growth path, he said Sangareddy has got a Government Medical College, Nursing College, and many other projects.

Appreciating Prabhakar for strengthening the party in the constituency, Rao said the BRS would win 10 out 10 assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Medak district in the coming elections.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, and others were present.