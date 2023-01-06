Harish Rao attends Mothi Matha Jathara in Sangareddy

T Harish Rao said 240 more tribal students had got MBBS seats in Telangana as the State government has increased the percentage of reservations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Sangareddy: Health Minister T Harish Rao said 240 more tribal students had got MBBS seats in Telangana as the State government has increased the percentage of reservations from 6 per cent to 10 per cent this year for Scheduled Tribes.

Addressing the tribals at Upparipalli village of Mogudampally Mandal after offering prayers at the Mothi Matha Temple on Friday, the Minister said Telangana was the first State to enhance the reservations to 10 per cent. Since a huge number of devotees from Karnataka and Maharashtra have turned up for the two-day Mothi Matha Jathara, Rao called upon them to vote for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the next elections if they wanted the schemes implemented in Telangana in their States.

The Minister also elaborated on various welfare schemes introduced by the Telangana government for the benefit of the farm sector and the poor.

Responding to the appeals of temple management and Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao, the Minister said the road would be widened besides all facilities being provided.

MP BB Patil announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh from his MPLADS for improving facilities. Collector A Sharat, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, and others were present.