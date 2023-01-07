Severe cold to sweep Hyderabad; alerts issued

Hyderabad: Brace for colder nights as the winter chill has not yet packed bags from the State capital. The weather department has forecast extreme cold conditions till January 11.

And for the first time this season, most areas in Hyderabad may witness single-digit minimums.

The India Meteorological Department forecast that the city will be under the spell of severe cold weather under the influence of a western disturbance. Fog warnings too are in place.

While at almost all localities, minimum temperatures are likely to drop below 13 degrees Celsius, LB Nagar, Rajendranagar, Hayathnagar, and Karwan areas are on alert as night temperatures might touch single digits here on Monday.

The maximum temperatures in the city during the period may range from 27 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius.

A cold wave is likely to sweep other districts in the State during the next three days as minimum temperatures are expected to dip below 10 degrees Celsius.

An orange-coded warning has been issued for Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, and Warangal.

Saturday’s minimum temperature in the city was 18.7 degrees Celsius. A biting cold persisted in some districts as the mercury continued its downward trend.