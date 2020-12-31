Sex rackets busted: Four arrested by Rachakonda police

Police raided a house in Saheb Nagar of Vanasthalipuram and arrested R Shankar, P Sriramulu, both organisers and P Sandeep, a customer

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Rachakonda police busted two sex rackets at Vanasthalipuram and Kushaiguda and rescued two women apart from arresting four persons on Tuesday. Police raided a house in Saheb Nagar of Vanasthalipuram and arrested R Shankar, P Sriramulu, both organisers and P Sandeep, a customer.

Later, the house of P Ranga Srinivas who was allegedly supplying women for prostitution was raided and was arrested. A woman too was rescued.

Police said Shankar took a house for rent in Sainikpuri and started running a brothel by procuring women from Mosiyar Shaik from Mumbai. While they collected Rs 7,000 per customer for a day, they paid Rs 500 to the victims per customer.

In another case, the Malkajgiri SOT on Wednesday raided a brothel at Chengicherla in Medipally and arrested three persons including a woman on charges of human trafficking apart from rescuing three women. The arrested persons were A Jyothi (35), an organiser who also runs a saree business at her house in Chengicherla of Medipally, J Pradeep and MAnil, both customers.

Police said Jyothi was running a brothel from the same premises by procuring and exploiting women from poor families.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .