Sharad Pawar lauds TS agriculture initiatives

Hyderabad: NCP president and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar hailed Telangana State government for according top priority to the agriculture sector and wanted the State to progress further in the sector. In addition to Hyderabad which plays a key role in development of the State, he observed that the availability of sufficient water in rural areas was aiding in further progress of the State.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy who is on the Maharashtra tour for the last four days, called on Sharad Pawar and interacted with him about issues pertaining to the farm sector.

During the meeting, the NCP president expressed happiness over the State’s development under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He also enquired about the well being of Chandrashekhar Rao and also about the losses suffered due to recent heavy rains in Telangana State.

Pawar tweeted: “Niranjan Reddy also visited the Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Baramati and he lauded the work, technologies and agricultural practices being implemented here.”

He further added that they discussed various issues and challenges pertaining to the agriculture sector and also exchanged views on pro-farmer schemes and innovative farming methods for agricultural development as a whole.

Niranjan Reddy stressed on the need for effective use of technology and machinery by farmers, besides selling their produce through collective methods as it would help in ensuring good profits for the ryots.

