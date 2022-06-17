Sharat assumes charge as Sangareddy Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:56 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Sangareddy: A. Sharat, a 2005 batch IAS officer, has taken charge as Sangareddy Collector on Friday. During a minor reshuffle of IAS officers in Telangana, the government transferred Sharat, who was Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development until now, was posted as Sangareddy Collector.

The outgoing Collector M Hanumantha Rao was appointed as Commissioner Panchayat Raj and Rural Development. Sharat worked as Joint Collector in erstwhile Medak district from 2012 to 2016 before he was transferred and posted as Kamareddy Collector. He had also worked as Jagityal collector. SP M Ramana Kumar, Additional Collectors Rajaharshi Sha, J Veera Reddy, and several other officials, and elected representatives met the Collector and Congratulated him.