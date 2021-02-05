Sharpshooters seek Rs 600 for killing each wild boar in Telangana

Pervaram Santaji, the sharpshooter who is in Sangareddy district to carry out culling operation says each bullet costs them Rs 200

Sangareddy: A member of the panel of 30 sharpshooters selected for culling wild boars in Telangana has urged the State government to pay Rs 600 for each wild boar that they bring down towards ammunition cost and other expenses.

Pervaram Santaji, the sharpshooter who is in Sangareddy district to carry out culling operation at Potulboguda village in Vatpally Mandal, told Telangana Today that each bullet costs them Rs 200. “Since we need to travel from Hyderabad to villages to carry out the culling operations, we request the government to pay Rs 200 towards bullet cost, and Rs 400 towards other incidental expenditure including travel expenses. We are not seeking remuneration, but we need to bear the expenses from our pocket if the government does not pay,” he said.

Since there is no special fund available with the sarpanches to bury the culled wild boars, the sharpshooter urged the government to pay Rs 2,000 to the respective Panchayats to ensure that the culled animals are buried properly.

In a letter to Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelly Dayakar Rao, Santaji appealed to the government to make special budgetary allocation in the 2020-21 budget for the culling operations across the State.

After the State government declared the sarpanches as the decision-making authority to carry out culling of wild boars in the State, Santaji and another shooter Sohail Farooqi have shot dead two wild boars at Potulboguda following the request of sarpanch B Narsamma. Recalling an incident on how burial of culled animals became an issue for local panchayat, he said they had carried out a culling operation in which 60 wild boars were killed in a village a year ago, but the panchayat had no funds to bury them.

