Shashank Sai clinches three titles at Twin Cities Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:56 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: Shashank Sai Prasad of Telangana clinched three titles in the U-14, U-16 and U-18 boys singles of the Twin Cities Tennis Tournament held at the Seeds N Slammers Tennis Academy, Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Shashank Sai Prasad crushed Goli Preetham 6-0 in the U-18 category and thrashed Kavadi Shiva Pranay 6-1 in the U-16 finals. Later, in the U-14 category he defeated Venkat Narendra 6-4 to bag the top honours.

Results: Finals: U-14: Shashank Sai Prasad bt Venkat Narendra 6-4; U-16: Shashank Sai Prasad bt Kavadi Shiva Pranay 6-1; U-18: Shashank Sai Prasad bt Goli Preetham 6-0.

