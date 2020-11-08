She Teams reduced attacks on women: Satyavathi 

The Minister said that the government aims to train 64,000 strong staff of the department into activists who will be ready to fight against attacks on women

Hyderabad: Calling upon transformation of Anganwadi centres as She teams of rural Telangana, Minister for ST, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said that She Teams in urban areas have instilled fear in the minds of criminal elements. She was addressing a State-level meeting of Sakhi centres at the MCR HRD institute on Saturday.

The Minister said that the government aims to train 64,000 strong staff of the department into activists who will be ready to fight against attacks on women. She Teams controlled attacks on women but much more needs to be done in rural areas, she said. She pointed out that if the Women and Child Welfare Department and the police work in tandem the results will be much better.

“We are planning to have 33 Bharosa centres across the State which will be linked with Sakhi centres.But we must also make the women aware of the existence of such centres,” she said. She said that women must be made aware of 1098 and 181 numbers that link them to the helpline. The Minister said that soon there will be a joint meeting with the police, law and health departments.

Women Protection Cell DIG Sumathi said that soon the government will allot one home guard to each Sakhi centre. She said that out of the cases that were reported to the dial 100 number, at least 50 per cent of them were related to attacks on women. She called upon everyone to strive to make Telangana the safest place for women in the Country.

