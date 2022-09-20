| Shelve Orders To Rope In Private Players For Procurement Of Grains Cpm To Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

(File Photo) CPM State Unit demanded the Central Government to cancel the orders and to continue the procurement by announcing Minimum Support Price (MSP)

Hyderabad: Stating that involvement of private players in procurement of grains would result in losses to the farming community, CPM State Unit demanded the Central Government to cancel the orders and to continue the procurement by announcing Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The move to invite private players for procurement of grains was nothing but entrusting the agricultural sector to corporate companies and looting the farmers, slammed CPM State Secretary T Veerabhadram here on Tuesday.

Though, the Central Government announced withdrawal of controversial farm laws but through these orders it was implementing its anti-farmers policies, said Veerabhadram in a statement issued here.

Apart from farmers, poor people would also be burdened through implementation of these orders as prices would escalate and eventually leading to black marketing, he charged.

Already, the BJP-led Central Government’s illogical decisions have led to depleting stocks of grains in the FCI godowns. As a cover up, the Central Government has imposed a ban on export of broken rice, besides levying 20 per cent export duty on a few rice varieties.

This lead to declining support price for farmers produce and further fuelled their losses. In addition to this, prices of rice and wheat have already escalated, subjecting the consumers to severe financial stress, he said and demanded the Central Government to withdraw the orders of roping in private players for procurement of grains.