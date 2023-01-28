Suryapet: Tattoo on body of murder victim helps police crack case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Suryapet: A tattoo on the hand of a woman, whose charred body was found near the Model School of Durajpally in Chivvemla mandal, has helped the police to crack the case and arrested the accused.

Superintendent of Police S Rajendra Prasad said the charred body was found in the bushes behind the Model School on November 19. To identify the victim, the police pasted wall posters with the picture of the hand on which a tattoo was spotted and requested people to inform them, if anyone knew her. Following this, her son identified her as Sama Jayamma, 60.

Police then found that Jayamma, a native of Ramannagudem of Athmakur (S) mandal, was separated with her husband and was living in a rented house along with her son. She had met Koripelli Saidulu, a contract driver with the TSRTC’s Suryapet depot a few months back. Saidulu had borrowed Rs.90,000 from her but differences cropped up between them when she asked him to pay her back the loan.

Saidulu, who was arrested on Saturday, told the police that he had taken her behind the school on the pretext of giving her liquor, where he throttled her to death and then set the body on fire after dousing it in petrol.