Shilpa Shetty heaps praise on Tahira Kashyap

The ‘Dhadkan’ actor recommends the new book ‘The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman’ to fans

By | Published: 2:11 pm

Heaping praises on her writer friend and actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra urged her fans to read Kashyap’s new book The 12 Commandments Of Being A Woman.

The Dhadkan, actor took to Instagram to share a video of herself where she is seen talking about the book and how she is “amazed,” by Kashyap’s talent.

“Guys I have laughed my guts out. I am just reading the 12 commandments of being a woman written by my dear friend Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. It is a hilarious read, I just can’t call it hilarious, it’s actually quite a slice of life,” she said.

“I am amazed that how amazing a multi-tasker you are Tahira. It’s wonderful and it’s so inspiring this book. So, guys please go check out and you must read it because it will be totally worth it. I am actually so proud of you,” Kundra added.

The 45-year-old actor also went on to laud her “dear friend,” a little more in her caption by quoting a line from the book. “NO Guts, NO Glory”, they say… That explains why you are so glorious my darling, @TahiraKashyap Loved #The12CommandmentsOfBeingAWoman, devoured it, but love you more! More power to you. Keep roaring and soaring higher,” she wrote in the caption.