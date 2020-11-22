Shocker from Raghunandan, says KTR will meet YSR’s fate

Dubbak MLA says ‘KT Rama Rao would meet the same fate that a former CM met with at Pavuralagutta in 2009’, in an obvious reference to the tragic death of YSR in a helicopter crash

Hyderabad: Deplorable and distasteful! These are the words that spring to mind when one hears newly elected BJP MLA from Dubbak M Raghunandan Rao saying that Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao would meet the same fate that a former Chief Minister met with at Pavuralagutta in 2009, in an obvious reference to the tragic death of YS Rajasekhar Reddy in a helicopter crash.

Politics, one understands, can be a dirty game, but BJP stooping to such abysmal depths of wishing the death of its opponents? Not for them an electoral battle on issues and policies. “In the past, a person died at Pavuralagutta after speaking in a manner similar to what KTR is saying now, and he will also meet with the same fate,” Raghunandan Rao said at a media conference here on Sunday.

Raghunandan Rao said the BJP can and will answer in the same manner as the TRS leader was doing. “If you use the right language, the resonance will reflect the same. You can’t expect good language from us when you use harsh language,” he said.

For the record, Rama Rao has never indulged in personal attacks, and questioning the Centre on its policies or seeking what rightfully should be given to Telangana can hardly be described as using harsh language.

Terming the Minister as a self-declared Chief Minister of Telangana, the MLA said Rama Rao should have learnt how taxes are shared between States and the Centre. “The money you and your father (Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao) are talking about did not come from your pocket. It’s people’s money. While you sit in comfort in Hyderabad, the soldiers are securing our borders. The tax payer’s money was spent on strengthening India’s military might and improving infrastructure,” he said.

Raghunandan Rao, however, would not comment on the intemperate language used by State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who sought to brand the Chief Minister as a person with terror links. That, one presumes, does not qualify as harsh language for the MLA.

