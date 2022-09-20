Shorter Dasara vacation proposed for schools in Telangana

11:47 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

(File Photo) A proposal to this effect has been sent by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to the Directorate of School Education on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Schools across the State may have a shortened Dasara vacation or work on five second Saturdays till the completion of the academic year 2022-23 so as to compensate for the loss of instructional days due to announcement of holidays on different occasions.

Earlier, the State government had announced holidays to schools from July 11 to 16 due to heavy rains and on September 17 for the National Integration Day. Further, as per the academic calendar 2022-23, there was a loss of up to seven days of academic instructions. As per the academic calendar, there should be a total of 230 working days.

In order to compensate for the loss of instructional days, the SCERT has proposed a nine-day Dasara vacation from October 1 to 9 instead of 14 days from September 26 to October 9. If not, the SCERT has proposed for functioning of schools on second Saturdays (five days) in the months of November, December, February 2023, March 2023 and April, 2023.