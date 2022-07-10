Telangana declares holidays for all educational institutions for 3 days

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:39 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: In the wake of torrential rains across the State, holidays have been declared for all educational institutions from July 11 to 13.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took a decision to this extent and directed the officials to take necessary measures in this regard.

He chaired a high-level meeting with the Ministers and top officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday afternoon to review the rain-affected areas, present status and measures being taken by the State government to prevent any loss of lives and property due to the rains.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .