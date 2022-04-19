Should we call it NDA govt or NPA govt?, questions KTR

By IANS Published: Updated On - 03:06 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao wondered what one should call the current government at the Centre – NDA government or NPA government. He raised the doubt after listing out a series of failures by the BJP-led government in controlling the inflation.

Lashing out at the union government, Rama Rao stated that unemployment in India was at a 45 year high, inflation at 30 year high, fuel prices were at all time high, and LPG cylinder price highest in the world. He also cited RBI which said consumer confidence was at its lowest. “Should we call this NDA Govt or NPA Govt? (sic)” he asked. He witty addition to his tweet, he said, “For Bhakts NPA = Non performing Asset.”

In another tweet, the Minister also reacted sharply to the threats issued by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders to the Delhi police and criticised union Home Minister Amit Shah for not initiating stern action against the VHP leaders. “Are these guys above the law of the land & IPC Home Minister @AmitShah Ji ? Will you tolerate such outrageous nonsense against Delhi police which reports to you directly? (sic)” he questioned.

For the uninitiated, the VHP on Monday threatened to launch ‘a battle’ against the Delhi Police if any action was taken against its activists in connection with the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri. The threats were issued after the police said it has registered an FIR against the organisers for taking out the procession without permission, and arrested a person, identified as Prem Sharma, who is a local VHP leader.

However, the statement was later withdrawn by the police, citing that Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) is a bailable offence and the person who had joined the investigation was let off after questioning. The revised statement issued by the police did not name the VHP and the Bajrang Dal.

