Should you use sunscreen in winter?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:54 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Here are four reasons why one must keep using sunscreen even in winter

Hyderabad: The minute the word sunscreen pops up, everyone thinks of summer. And of course, using sun protection cream in the summers is important. However, there is a common misconception that using sunscreen is not important in winter.

Here are four reasons why one must keep using sunscreen even in winter.

Low moisture

During winters, there is low moisture which makes our skin dry. Additionally, there are gusty winds as well. A good way to restore the moisture levels on your skin is to use a moisturising SPF.

Sunscreen wears off quicker in winter

Yes, sunscreens do wear off and you need to apply them again. But in winter they erode faster. Using sunscreen in the morning and at regular intervals throughout the day will help keep your skin well-protected.

Thin ozone layer

The ozone layer is like a protection cover for the Earth that saves us from the harmful UV rays. During winters this ozone layer is at its thinnest, which exposes our skin to the rays. Using a high-SPF sunscreen prevents that.

No break for skin cancer

Although the sun takes a back seat in winter, it does not mean it won’t shine. Apart from the UV rays, there are other factors like cigarette smoke and pollution that are harmful and can cause skin cancer.

It is recommended that one uses sunscreen of at least SPF 15 in winter. It helps keep your skin radiant and moisturised.