Shresta bags top honours in U-17, 19 categories at TS Table Tennis Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Medal winners in the 10th Stag Telangana State and Inter-District Table Tennis Championship at Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal Table Tennis Academy, Secunderabad, on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Shresta Reddy bagged twin titles in the under-17 and under-19 categories in the girls’ division of the 10th Stag Telangana State and Inter-District Table Tennis Championship at Shree Gujarati Seva Mandal Table Tennis Academy, Secunderabad, on Thursday.

In the under-17 final, Shresta, representing GSM, defeated Kaavya Anand of AWA 3-1 (7-11, 11-6, 11-4, 13-11). She blanked P Jalani of VPG 4-0 (11-5,11-8,11-4,11-4) in the under-19 final to complete a golden double.

In other clashes, Shaurya Raj Saxena of AVSC and Trishul Mehra of WTTA clinched under-17 and 19 titles respectively. Yashvasin of AWA and SGUTTA’s K Sri Saanvi sealed under-13 boys and girls titles respectively. In under-15 finals, Akshay Khajandar of AWA and Satya Aspathi of GSM were crowned under-15 boys and girls division champions respectively.

Mohammed Ali of AVSC beat his academy mate Vansh Singhal 4-2 (12-10,11-9,4-11,11-5,4-11,12-10) to pocket the men”s title. Varuni Jaiswal of GSM recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over RBI’s Nikat Banu in the women’s singles final.

The pair of Nikat Banu and Dr Chandra Chud edged past Varuni Jaiswal and Md Ali pair 3-2 (9-11,11-9,6-11,11-7,14-12) in the mixed doubles final.

Results: All Finals: U-13: Boys: Yashvasin (AWA) bt Veevaan Bhatia (LFHSTTC) (3-1) (5-11,11-9,11-4,13-11); Girls: K Sri Saanvi (SGUTTA) bt B Srividya-SPARS (3-2) (4-11,11-8,11-7,9-11,11-8); U-15: Boys: Akshay Khajandar (AWA) bt P Sree Anish (SPHS) (3-0) (13-11,11-8,11-3); Girls: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt S Aniyah Anand (LFHSTTC) (3-2) (10-12,11-9,11-7,7-11,11-6); U-17: Boys: Shaurya Raj Saxena (AVSC) bt K Tarun Kedarnath (GSM)(3-0) (11-6,11-8,11-6); Girls: Shresta Reddy (GSM) bt Kaavya Anand (AWA) (3-1)(7-11,11-6,11-4,13-11); U-19: Boys: Trishul Mehra (WTTA) bt K Tarun Kedarnath (GSM) (4-2) (11-5,11-4,7-11,11-7,6-11,11-7); Girls: Shresta Reddy (GSM) bt P Jalani (VPG) (4-0) (11-5,11-8,11-4,11-4); Mixed Doubles : Nikat Banu/Dr Chandra Chud bt Varuni Jaiswal/Md Ali (3-2) (9-11,11-9,6-11,11-7,14-12); Men: Mohammed Ali (AVSC) bt Vansh Singhal (AVSC) (4-2) (12-10,11-9,4-11,11-5,4-11,12-10); Women: Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) bt Nikat Banu (RBI) (4-0) (11-4,11-8,11-8,11-8).