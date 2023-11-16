Rampagers Academy beat Skykings 4-2 in Telangana Football Association’s 3rd Futsal Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Hyderabad: Faisal scored four goals to guide Rampagers Academy beat Skykings 4-2 in Telangana Football Association’s 3rd Futsal Championship held at Fortress Bowenpally and Skykings KPHB on Thursday.

In the other games, Speed Force and Little Stars recorded 2-1 scoreline victories over Zeil United and Gajwel FC respectively. Fortress downed Rampagers 3-1.

Results: Rampagers Academy 4 (Faisal 4) bt Skykings 2 (Shawn 1, Ajith 1), Fortress 3 (Durga 1, Likith1, Sameer1) bt Rampagers 1 (Faizal 1), Speed Force 2 (Jackson 1, Umair 1) bt Zeil United 1 (Yashwith 1), Little stars FC 2 (Faiz Khan 1, Hassan 1) bt Gajwel FC 1 (Akash 1).