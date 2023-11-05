| Shreyas Iyer Makes History With Most 50 Plus Scores At Number 4 For India

The first standout performance came against Pakistan, where Shreyas Iyer played a gem of an innings, remaining unbeaten with a score of 53 off 62 balls.

Hyderabad: Shreyas Iyer has been in a fabulous form in the 2023 World Cup. With a remarkable string of 50+ scores, Shreyas Iyer has become the mainstay of India’s middle order, providing stability and firepower when it’s needed the most. In the process, the right-hander etched his name in the record books as he now holds the record for the most 50-plus scores made by an Indian at number 4.

Against Bangladesh, he blazed his way to 82 off 56 deliveries, providing the much-needed impetus in the middle overs.

In the match against South Africa on Sunday, he rose to the occasion again, scoring 77 runs of 87 balls.

As India qualifies for semis of the World Cup, all eyes will be on Iyer who has proven time and again that he’s a force to be reckoned in the mega event.