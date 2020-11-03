Shreyas Iyer’s shares his match prep routine

In a 30secs Instagram reel, Shreyas shows his morning to match time preparatory moments. He said “If it’s match day, my approach is simple.

New Delhi: After Virat Kohli, now captain of IPL team Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer, has shared a video of how he preps for his matches on social media platform Instagram.

Shreyas just celebrated his 3mn followers milestone on the social media network and often posts his favourite moments from ongoing matches, training and sessions in the nets, participating in challenges like the one on ‘How is started, to How’s it going’ or #TheSahiHaiChallenge along with a sneak peak of his fashion sense.

In a 30secs Instagram reel, Shreyas shows his morning to match time preparatory moments. He said “If it’s match day, my approach is simple. Get up early, have a dosa and fresh fruits, practice, strategize, chill with my buddies, get in the gear and then it’s game on! That’s the typical day and then of course, I love posting Reels as it allows me to share glimpses from my personal and professional life, in a fun and entertaining way.

In the new normal of virtual audiences, it also helps me stay engaged with fans. My team and I look forward to your continued support and I stay committed to entertaining you through the remaining matches, and through my reels too.”