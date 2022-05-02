Shrivalli Rashmikaa credits success to teamwork

2 May 22

Shrivalli Rashmikaa (left) and Sama Satwika played key roles in OU’s victory. — File Photos

Hyderabad: Shrivalli Rashmikaa, captain of Osmania University tennis team which defended the title at the Khelo India University Games at the Jain University in Begaluru, attributed the success to teamwork.

The youngster said that they were confident of winning the title going into the tournament. “The competition was pretty decent and all the teammates did very well. We were expecting these results and to achieve it makes it really great. Avishka and Pavani (doubles players) played incredibly well in the round-robin matches. (Sama) Satwik was very steady and played very well. It was a team effort. When one performs well, it boosts the confidence among the team and equally motivates everyone to do well,” she added.

Though the team didn’t have any preparatory camp ahead of the event, Rashmikaa, the B.Com final year student of St Francis College for Women said that they had good understanding of each other. “We all played in the All India University and South Zone University Games and we know how we play and understand each other very well. That helped us,” she revealed.

Satwika also echoed the similar feelings saying that the team was full of confidence. “We also won the title at the All India University in Sonipat and winning the title in succession is big. We had a strong team and we went through the grind to make it to the OU team. And most of the teams we played here are from All India University Games. So having played them already in the previous tournament we had an idea whom we were playing and it was a bit easier for us to know what to expect,” she added.

Rashmikaa also revealed that adding a Khelo India University Games medal is crucial for her. “Kheo India Games are one of the prestigious tournaments conducted by the government. We get to be recognised by the country for winning the gold medal. Hope it adds to our career,” she opined.

Satwika was also impressed with the way the tournament was conducted. “The organisation was very good. The government is taking sports seriously and that is what we need. We are thankful for starting these games as it helps players from grassroots to showcase their talent,” added Satwika, the 22-year-old LLB first year student of OU.

Meanwhile coach CV Nagraj was all praise for the youngsters. “It was a dominating performance throughout the tournament. Rashmikaa and Satwik played really well. The doubles players also supported them very well. These two girls (Rashmikaa and Satwika) landed in Bengaluru from ITF tournaments. So we didn’t have preparatory camps.”

“These two have a bright future. We can expect world class tennis players between them. In the next two years, they should be playing high level tennis,” he added.

