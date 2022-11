Shriyanshi, Kartikey clinch national ranking badminton title

Published Date - 06:41 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Shriyanshi Valishetty and Kartikey Gulshan Kumar clinched women’s and men’s singles titles respectively

Hyderabad: Shriyanshi Valishetty and Kartikey Gulshan Kumar clinched women’s and men’s singles titles respectively at the Yonex-Sunrise Anant Bajaj Memorial All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament held at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Shriyanshi eased past Deepshika Neredimelli 21-10, 24-22 in the women’s singles summit clash to clinch the title. Meanwhile, eighth seed Kartikey Gulshan downed Alap Mishra 9-21, 21-10, 21-15 to emerge champion.

Top seed Hariharan Amsakarunan paired with Ruban Kumar R in the men’s doubles and defeated Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Venkata Harsha Vardhan Rao V 21-16, 21-19 in the doubles final.

Results (Finals): Singles: Men: Kartikey Gulshan Kumar (8) bt Alap Mishra 9-21, 21-10, 21-15; Women: Shriyanshi Valishetty bt Deepshika Neredimelli 21-10, 24-22; Doubles: Men: Hariharan Amsakarunan/Ruban Kumar R bt Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu/Venkata Harsha Vardhan Rao V 21-16, 21-19; Women: Shikha Gautam (2) / Maneesha K bt Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty 21-15, 15-21, 23-21; Mixed Doubles: Navaneeth Bokka (4)/ Priya Devi Konjengbam bt Sumeeth Reddy B/Maneesha K 21-17, 22- 20.