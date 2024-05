Siddarth, Rakshitha to lead Telangana throwball teams

Siddarth and Rakshitha will lead Telangana’s under-15 boys and girls team respectively in the 29th Sub-Junior National Throwball Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 11:20 PM

Telangana U-15 boys and girls throwball teams in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Siddarth and Rakshitha will lead Telangana’s under-15 boys and girls team respectively in the 29th Sub-Junior National Throwball Championship to be held in Patiala, Punjab from May 28 to 30.

Squads: Boys: Siddarth (C), Jashwanth, Varun, Jayanth, Akshay, John Megan, Sriram, Manish Yadav, Abhinav, Nani, Adarsh, Ranai, Rae’s, Afroz; Coach: Vasu Dev; Manager: Dheeraj Kumar Yadav; Girls: Rakshitha (C), Swethcha, Harika, Tejaswini, Athidi, Darshana, Yashwanthi, Jashwitha, Sri Vrinda, Aadshree Saini, Manasvi Chokra, Lekhana, Rithwika, Kezia Grace; Coach: Sharath Kumar Reddy; Manager: Shashank SN.

Also Read Mohith, Venilla win Hyderabad district badminton titles